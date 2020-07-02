Letter: Talk the talk, walk the walk

Magicians make you look at their right hand while they use the left to do the trick. The demonstrators in Steamboat Springs recently lied down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to protest what they call police injustice, while ignoring the overwhelming poverty, poor education and violence in the inner cities.

If you want to make meaningful change, start with using those minutes, which apparently you have, to search for how you can volunteer for Americorps, Innercityschool.org or many similar organizations. If you don’t have the ability to devote the time needed, inquire how financially or remotely you can make a difference.

Change doesn’t come by lying down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and then posting photos and videos on your social media account.

You need to walk the walk.

Robert Nestora

Steamboat Springs