Letter: Systematic hate kills
On Sept. 9, Ken Collins wrote in a letter to the editor that he was interested in how people will defend him now — meaning of course our President, President Trump.
My father fought in World War II, was a prisoner of the Japanese for three and a half years, who did not abide by the Geneva Convention and was used as slave labor, starved and tortured. He survived barely. So I have a negative opinion about people that make disparaging remarks (he called President Trump a creep) concerning the President of the United States, the best country in the world.
The liberal left is attempting to convince us that a platform of hate has merit. It does not.
Hard to think of anything more ignorant, despicable, creepy or uncivilized that kille the very people who have sworn to protest us.
Platform of hate. Hate President Trump? At all cost? Systematic hate leads to murder. Systematic hate kills babies, police, ideas, hope, faith, goodness, free speech, freedom, enterprise, life, peace, civilization, law and order. Systematic hate brings war, unrest, evil, grief, silence, anarchy death.
I, for one, will vote for men or women who are pro-life and support law and order.
Ruth Johnson
Clark
