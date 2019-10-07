Letter: Support the school bond issues

As North Routt residents and North Routt Community Charter School Board members, we are in full support of the upcoming bond election. The students are the future of this community, and they deserve schools that are not overcrowded, with limited space for existing or new programs.

Currently at North Routt Community Charter School, reading groups frequently huddle in corners because there are not enough classrooms. Physical education is held in the hallways on extremely cold days because students do not have access to a proper gym.

The planned addition to North Routt Community Charter School will improve the education of our students, 35% of whom are from Steamboat Springs and 65% from North Routt. And as a significant benefit, a proper gym can also be used for community programs.

All of our district schools serve to educate our children, and importantly, also offer gathering rooms for community groups and families. We know that improving our schools will positively affect families in all parts of our greater community.

A material strength of the bond proposal is that it brings needed improvements to every building in the school district. All schools and all students will benefit.

Additionally, the bond includes approval for mill levy overrides to support new projects and a measure to increase teacher and staff salaries, a crucial move to retaining the best and brightest teachers in our rural school district.

Please join us voting in favor of the ballot questions in November.

Nissa Brodman

Katie Carroll

John Piret

Kim Smith

Teresa Van Orden

North Routt Community Charter School Board members

