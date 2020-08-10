Letter: Stop trashing WZ

While picking up trash on the county road, I thought about all the cigarette butts I kept collecting. Only one butt could have caused a wildfire. I collected with my handy picker-upper 228 butts and 27 beverage containers, plus two full packs of cigarettes and three empty packs within two miles.

I have been collecting trash for over 25 years in Stagecoach, and every year it gets worse. I have found two wallets without cash plus a number of unusual items. It sickens me that people are not responsible enough to take care of their own trash.

Cigarettes biodegrade only after seven years. Dog walkers have to clean up after their pets. Why can’t people be a little bit more considerate and not trash WZ?

However, one biker and two drivers thanked me. I love getting out there and doing it, I feel I am serving my community. However, when I see a butt along the roadside that could cause a wildfire it makes me angry. So please pack it in and pack it out.

Suzy Pattillo

Stagecoach