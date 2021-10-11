Letter: Stop funding Chamber

Dear Steamboat City Council,

I respectfully request that you stop allocating any funds to the Chamber and vote against giving them $700,000 in this next budget cycle. That money should be allocated for essential services/salaries for fire, police, roads, bridges, water, sewer, Parks and Recreation, wildfire mitigation and other necessities.

The Chamber is a waste of our money and should be disbanded.

I sincerely hope you “do the right thing” and vote against continuing to give our money to the Chamber.

Thank you for your consideration.

Cindy Turner

Steamboat Springs