Letter: Stop funding Chamber
Dear Steamboat City Council,
I respectfully request that you stop allocating any funds to the Chamber and vote against giving them $700,000 in this next budget cycle. That money should be allocated for essential services/salaries for fire, police, roads, bridges, water, sewer, Parks and Recreation, wildfire mitigation and other necessities.
The Chamber is a waste of our money and should be disbanded.
I sincerely hope you “do the right thing” and vote against continuing to give our money to the Chamber.
Thank you for your consideration.
Cindy Turner
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.