Letter: Still hoping for positive change at STARS

We are part of a group of volunteers, parents, donors and community members who have been trying to bring about positive change at STARS — Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports — since last November. While the resignation of the longtime executive director in January solved some of our concerns, it did not address other significant issues.

The seven remaining board directors and interim director are choosing not to address our concerns at this time, but have said, “maybe in the future.” Time will tell.

They continue forward with only seven directors, when their by-laws require nine. They are choosing the new executive director without implementing a search committee comprised of core stakeholders such as people with disabilities, veterans, etc.

The STARS board will say that all is well, when the truth is many groups have expressed significant dissatisfaction, and parents and community partners say that services to local participants have been decreased in the last few years.

In a Feb. 10 Steamboat Pilot & Today article, the interim director was quoted as saying, “The board is listening. We have seen and heard and read comments from the community, volunteers and former board members.” However, when several revoked volunteers met with the current board members on Feb. 12, board members indicated they had not read any online comments in response to articles and letters to the editor. The interim director said he “chose” not to read them, so they have chosen not to hear the depth of feeling in this community.

STARS is a valued treasure in Steamboat Springs that many of you have supported with your time, energies and donations. This treasure is endangered, and we need you, the community, to communicate your valid concerns to the board.

The time is now and here is what you can do to help:

1. Contact STARS board members directly and tell them of your concerns.

2. Submit your name as a candidate for board member if you have experience that would be of benefit to the board.

3. Contact the Steamboat Resort and tell them that people with disabilities in this community, our veterans and their families deserve an adaptive program that strives for excellence, something that these individuals so richly deserve.

Together, we can help the STARS community “Reach for the STARS” and continue forward in excellence.

Linda Andrews

Bobby Carlton

Donna Downing

Lynn Downing

Ann Dronen

Keith Dronen

Don Eden

Christopher Godfrey

Amy Jenkins

Anne Krieg

Anne Lauinger

Becky Lewis

Sharon McCormack

Dave McCormack

Larry Moore

Suzi Nyby

Chris Nyby

Ty Perry

Scott Sanwick

Randy Wert

Susan White

Andy Wiener