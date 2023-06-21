Letter: Steamboat Team to disrupt Antisemitism and Discrimination stands with SSSD

We are writing today as members of the Steamboat Springs Community and of STAND (Steamboat Team to disrupt Antisemitism and Discrimination). STAND was formed to combat bias and discrimination in Routt County and to foster kindness, awareness and inclusion.

Our Steamboat Springs School District has been under attack of late for its policy aimed at protecting transgender students (AC-E-4 Guidelines Regarding the Support of Students who are Transgender and Gender Nonconforming). As Superintendent Dr. Celine Wicks and the Steamboat Springs School District Board recently released in a press release, the policy responds to Colorado law prohibiting discrimination in schools.

We support the school district’s policy, not only because it is necessary to comply with the law, but because it protects transgender students. To put it bluntly, transgender and gender nonconforming students are among the most at risk in our community to bullying, mental health issues, and tragically, suicide. They, like all our children, deserve our support and protection, especially in school.

The school district’s policy simply supports students who may be “socially transitioning” — that is students who are living and presenting as their true gender identity. This most often involves a student using a new name and pronouns, adopting a new hairstyle, disclosing their gender identity to people in their lives, and wearing different clothing. Without a clear policy, the school district could not protect transitioning students against harmful discrimination, including “deadnaming” — where a student’s former name or pronouns are used to shame and harass them. Students are at school to learn and grow as community members; students cannot do this when they are uncomfortable and distressed.

Let’s be clear: Our school administrators and teachers are working each and every day to ensure that our transgender and gender nonconforming kids feel accepted, loved and ready to learn. We also stand with Yampa Valley Pride and Better Tomorrow — as they are making space for supporting transgender and gender nonconforming youth and battling misinformation and hate. We support our schools and we support, accept and love the children of this community who are seeking to live their true gender identities.

STAND (Steamboat Team to disrupt Antisemitism and Discrimination)