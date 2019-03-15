Letter: Steamboat Springs school board thanks community volunteers

In the Steamboat Springs School District, we are not alone as we face the challenges of a growing community. In fact, it is hard to find a local agency, nonprofit or business that is not affected by the increasing number of full-time residents in our community.

While growth can be challenging, it also brings incredible benefits to our community. Grandparents move to be closer to their grandchildren and vice versa, strengthening family support in our community. Entrepreneurs bring new opportunities to the valley that give students insight into unique career paths. People with varied skills and experiences add tremendous value to elected and appointed boards, expertly leading organizations across our community into the future.

The Steamboat Springs School District regularly reaps the benefits of the involvement and engagement of residents whose families have been part of the community for generations, as well as those who have more recently made Steamboat their home. This is especially true in our efforts to build for the future, a process that includes the development of a master plan to identify the best long-term solutions that will support our children's education.

We are humbled by the number of people who contributed to our district's master plan in their capacities as parents or grandparents, residents or representatives of community agencies or organizations. In addition to the 32 people who served on the District's Advisory Committee in 2018, those who attended a focus group or forum last year, and the hundreds of people who completed a survey, we would like to recognize and thank the following officials and organizations for their contributions:

• Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs

• Colorado Mountain College

• Leadership Steamboat program

• Mount Werner Water and Sanitation

• Routt County Building Department

• Routt County sheriff

• Steamboat II Metro District

• Steamboat Springs Chamber board of directors

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue

• City of Steamboat Springs City Manager Gary Suiter

• Steamboat Springs Community Center

• The city of Steamboat Springs Department of Engineering

• The city of Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department

• The city of Steamboat Springs Department of Public Works

• Yampa Valley Electric Association

• Yampa Valley Sustainability Council

• Bud Werner Memorial Library

Sincerely,

Steamboat Springs board of education