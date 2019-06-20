Letter: Steamboat Restaurant Association supports annexation

The Steamboat Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association would like to voice our strong support of the annexation of land for building the West Steamboat Neighborhoods.

After much education on the project, we believe this is a well thought-out and much needed housing development plan for Steamboat Springs.

The hospitality community in Steamboat faces extraordinary housing difficulty. Retaining and motivating well-paid hospitality professionals is one of our industries biggest challenges. We must enable our community to thrive by creating opportunity for future industry leaders and workers to live in Steamboat. We believe that West Steamboat Neighborhoods is a step in the right direction to help to accomplish this.

Our community must realize that the future heritage and culture of our town is created by the locals who work and live in it.

These families work in our restaurants, law enforcement, schools, hospitals and retail shops. Their children go to our schools and play in our parks, rivers and mountains. If we do not act now to pave the road for more housing for our locals, we will sadly lose our family heritage and mountain town lifestyle. The prevalence of non-occupied second homes and vacation-only properties will grow, and Steamboat’s caring, family-oriented community identity will die out.

Please join the hospitality community in our support of West Steamboat Neighborhoods by voting “yes” on Question 1 by June 25. Support our families and our community.

Thank you,

Steamboat Restaurant Association

Steamboat Springs