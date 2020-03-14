Letter: Steamboat Resort needs to close down immediately

I’m sorry folks, but it’s time for the ski area to do the socially responsible thing and cease operations immediately.

For god’s sake, Disneyland is closed. The NBA, NHL, MLB and countless other events and venues are all closed.

Our community is too vulnerable to help our citizens and tourists. Our one hospital doesn’t have the capacity should a surge happen from the virus. Memorial Hospital in Craig is on the verge of bankruptcy and might be unavailable during this crisis. Our supermarkets have empty shelves.

We don’t currently have the capacity to test for this virus. This virus is especially dangerous to older populations, and we are a “blue zone” with a large population of retirees.

Please don’t put corporate profits over public safety. Yes, it will be a financial hit for the community and the ski area, but what will be the financial and public health ramifications if they remain open?

It’s time for our community to focus on ourselves, stay healthy and practice social distancing. The ski area needs to be a good neighbor and join us all in flattening the curve.

Sean Heskett

Steamboat Springs