Letter: Steamboat is a generous community

Greetings,

After seeing need for blood donors on TV news I called the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center to inquire about donating. Fortunately, the hospital and Bonfils happened to be hosting a blood drive the same day on Thursday afternoon.

As I drove up the hill to the Anchor Way Church, I was surprised to see the the parking lot almost full. At least 12 to 15 people were in line to register and that many more were already in donation process. When I left, the line was just as long.

The Vitalant tech who drew my blood said Steamboat Springs is always one of their most successful and generous stops. I feel fortunate to reside in this community.

Tom Eide

Steamboat Springs