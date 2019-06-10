Letter: Steamboat Chamber supports annexation

Housing for employees and their families is an integral part of Steamboat Springs’ economic vitality. Over the last few years, lack of workforce housing has remained a top issue for the business community.

The growing housing shortage is increasingly challenging our local economy and community. Businesses struggle with employee recruitment and retention at all staffing levels. When segments of our community begin to leave in search of places with more housing options, our community character and quality of life suffer.

Available and attainable housing is a community-wide challenge and requires a community-wide solution. In 2017, we voted to tax ourselves in order to fund low-income rental housing. That is one part of the solution. The West Steamboat Neighborhoods proposed development addresses another major component of the community-wide need for local workforce housing.

The overall plan for West Steamboat Neighborhood is a 16- to 20-year build out with 108 homes deed-restricted for locals and 292 market-rate homes targeting entry level and move-up buyers. Additionally, West Steamboat Neighborhoods includes open space, parks, trails and space for mixed-use commercial and large format retail. Twelve acres is being donated to the Steamboat Springs School District and 2 acres is being donated to the Yampa Valley Housing Authority to be utilized for a 50-unit apartment complex.

The target demographics for the various homes along with the agreement with the city of Steamboat Springs makes this development a solid solution that addresses a significant portion of a critical community issue.

The Steamboat Springs Chamber is dedicated to sustaining a vibrant, healthy economy, and workforce is an integral component of our economic well-being. The Steamboat Springs Chamber board of directors supports and endorses the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation. We encourage all community members to learn more about the annexation and get involved at any level.

Steamboat Springs Chamber board of directors