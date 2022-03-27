Letter: Steamboat board of education member resigns to focus on recovery

Kelly Latterman

Dear members of the Steamboat Springs School District and community, I will be resigning my position as a director effective March 28. Unfortunately, I was in an accident and will require surgery and months of immobility. As I focus on recovery, I feel I cannot dedicate the significant time required to adequately serve in this role.

I want to thank everyone that I have worked with as president and director with the board of education over the last four years. The work has been both incredibly challenging and deeply fulfilling.

I am so proud of what we have accomplished together. We weathered an unprecedented global pandemic, pivoting often to ensure we could meet student needs. In the process, we learned to be nimbler, to work closely with other local officials and to be better connected to our community.

When faced with a significant school culture challenge, we listened, were transparent about the need for change, and moved forward with expediency, allocating resources with a commitment to betterment. Despite the hardships our community has faced, we have not lost sight of our long-term goals and are in the process of a major effort to revitalize and update our strategic plan. The district is also focusing through our PLC work on data-based support for student performance, one of my priorities during my time on the board.

Steamboat is an evolving community. During my tenure with this board, the community passed a bond to modernize and expand our facilities. Through the pandemic, we built and opened a new school and expanded high quality early childhood education offerings through additional preschool classrooms. We support the growth of our English language learner population through the Newcomers program. The strength of our community is the people. It is my desire that as our community grows, we will remain committed to education.

Of course, there is still work to do as the district continuously strives for improvement. The board will have to lean on that critical data work to make informed decisions to support academic progress. They must support mental health resources as our staff and students recover from the impacts of COVID-19 academically, socially and emotionally. They will need to act decisively to assist our incredible staff with the increasing difficulties around housing, childcare, and work-life balance. The outcome of the Strategic Plan update will generate a community created roadmap for providing every one of our students with exciting opportunities for a fulfilling future. Advocating for adequate school funding at the state and local level must also be part of the Board’s role if we are to best serve our children.

I have confidence that another community member will step into my shoes, bringing a new and valuable perspective. Again, I would like to thank everyone and wish you the best. It has been an honor to serve our students.

Kelly Latterman,

Director, Steamboat Springs School District RE-2