Letter: Steadfast commissioners

A big “thank you” once again to our Routt County commissioners for sticking to their guns, and scientific evidence, despite the recent barrage of views and pressure trying to go back to a mask-free Steamboat Springs before it is safe to do so.

Facial coverings are keeping Routt County as safe as possible in this increasingly scary time. Just looking at Eagle County and, of course, the very alarming hot spots throughout vast swaths of the U.S. leaves little doubt that our commissioners and public health officials are doing the right thing.

Our local businesses also deserve credit by continuing to follow these common sense, life- and economy-saving guidelines. Our local Walmart and grocery stores have insisted on masks all along and having the recent directives from their corporate offices must be taking off some of the pressure on staff who must play enforcer.

Finally, I should think we might have moved beyond “throwing caution to the wind” in favor of our own personal freedom over the concern and safety of others? Yes, social distancing and mask wearing are uncomfortable and inconvenient, but this, too, shall pass — and a lot sooner — if we all cooperate.

Maybe this could be practice for a bigger crisis we all face — climate change?

Pam Pierce

Steamboat Springs