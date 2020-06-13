Letter: Source of our discontent and distrust
Thanks to the Steamboat Pilot & Today for the story of Thursday, June 11, regarding Sheriff Wiggins’ Facebook posts on the cause(s) of the current protests. Such stark quotations and denials of racial issues from our county Sheriff show us clearly where the real source of our discontent and distrust might be.
Donald Moss
Clark
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User