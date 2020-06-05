Letter: Solar helps families save, let’s not lose it

With so many families staying home, there is no better time to think about how to save money and help our communities become more resilient to extreme weather and unexpected disruptions to our lives.

Many elected officials are working hard to find help for families and businesses. One solution is harnessing the power of the sun. And support for solar has never been higher. Nine out of 10 Americans support the expansion of solar energy in the United States. Energy independence is truly a nonpartisan issue.

With an average eight- to 12-year payback in Colorado, this return far outweighs what most households get from their savings in the bank or marketplace, so solar is one of the best investments for years of savings. Why then would the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission work to undermine states and local communities decisions on how to best encourage the expansion of solar?

Yet that is just what is happening in Washington, D.C., right now. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, with strong pressure from a monopoly utility front group calling themselves the New England Ratepayers Association is considering a national regulation that would undermine local decision-making on encouraging cheap, clean renewable energy.

If they are successful, states will lose the opportunity they’ve had for 40 years to set rates onsetting their own energy policies and have a devastating impact on new solar installations that help homes and businesses save money.

Please take a moment and urge the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to dismiss this petition from the New England Ratepayers Association. Your comment must be received by June 15 at savesolar.org.

Deirdre Macnab

Solar United Neighbors advisory board

Emi Cooper

Chair of Steamboat Students Fridays for Future