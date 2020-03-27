Letter: Social distancing is not happening on the Core Trail

I have lived adjacent to the Yampa River Core Trail for 20 years. Since March 16 when I self-isolated, I have been working on various projects while sitting at my kitchen table. I have never seen such heavy pedestrian traffic on the Core Trail as I have observed over the past 10 days.

Today, I thought that perhaps the Core Trail pedestrian traffic would die down after the governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect. However, the volume remains extremely heavy.

The Core Trail is 10 feet wide. I have observed multiple pedestrian groups walking closer to each other than the recommended 6 feet distancing mandate when traveling in opposite directions or passing each other. My shoulders are about 18 inches wide (1.5 feet), an adult male’s shoulders are broader. Therefore, there generally is not enough room to keep the mandated 6-foot radius on the Core Trail when passing another party especially when people continue to walk side by side, and kids zig zag all over the width of the trail).

Instead, why not walk the wider neighborhood side streets or safely bike the county roads so that we can all maintain the recommended 6-foot distance and get through the next month.

Therefore, my fellow residents, please stay home per the governor’s executive order. It is extremely difficult to maintain a 6-foot radius between you and others walking in the opposite direction on the Core Trail. There is a very high probability that you will need to walk past others who are closer to you than the 6-foot zone because of the increased volume of pedestrians out on the Core Trail. The snow banks currently don’t allow you to jump off the trail to create a larger distance, nor do the bridges.

We are all affected by this in one way or another. The sooner everyone takes the stay-at-home order and the 6-foot distancing mandate seriously, the sooner this coronavirus will be gone, we can get back to living our daily lives, jobs can come back and the economy can start improving. Take advantage of the downtime to work on those home projects that you have been putting off, read a good book, watch movies, clean out your closets (donate to LiftUp when they reopen).

We must all do our part, and we can get through this stay-at-home mandate together and yet we must diligently stay 6 feet apart. Distancing is not currently happening on the Core Trail.

Debbie Spyker

Steamboat Springs