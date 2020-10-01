Letter: Slow down drivers

To all the speeding cars on Steamboat Boulevard near Fish Creek Falls, please slow down. This road is not a race track. There are children and pets in the area who could be hurt.

I see the trucks and cars that disregard the 20MPH, hurtling around the curve in front of my house. The white Porsche and the gold Subaru that is a regular and must be doing 40 mph or so every time I see it. The next step is to ask the police to set a speed reminder and catch the speeders.

It need not come to that. Pay attention to your speed wherever you are.

Pam Littlefield

Steamboat Springs