Letter: Since three bears have been euthanized this spring, let’s keep our doors and windows secured

Did you all see that wonderful video — “Climbing Lessons with Mama Bear” — posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today and reposted by city of Steamboat? How super cute was that? But what do you think are the odds that Mama and all three cubs will survive until next winter? Let’s be realistic — how many will be killed — not by cars and not by hunters, but BY US?

As of this date, although spring is only just now in full swing, three Steamboat bears are already dead, and the blame falls squarely on all of us — they were killed (“euthanized,” but just as dead) because they were repeated dangerous home invaders. And to be realistic once more, their home invasions would not have happened if we had ALL remembered to keep our doors and windows securely closed.

For every wonderful spring breeze coming in through the window or screen door, there is an equal and opposite wonderful scent of food that wafts out, and that makes the bear a repeat offender and ultimately a dead bear. So, I don’t know about you, but from now on, every time I open a door or a window (or a garage, or my car), I’m going to remember Mama and those cubs, and make sure before I leave the area and get distracted by the rest of my life, that everything I opened is closed and secured. We’ve been responsible for the loss of three bears this year. Let’s make that our total for 2023.

Joella West

Steamboat Springs