Letter: Shining STARS

Since the onset of the pandemic, things have been interesting, challenging and inspiring at STARS — Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports — to say the least. We would like to let the community of Steamboat Springs and beyond know just how grateful we are for your continued support of our mission to empower and enrich lives through adaptive recreational activities.

We recently held our signature Farm to Barn fundraising event in a re-imagined virtual setting and are blown away with how generous our donors, volunteers, participants and new supporters were. We set a lofty goal to raise much needed funds to sustain our programs and operations after taking a hit when the ski mountain ceased operations and our newly built nine-room, 27-bed lodge at the STARS Ranch experienced the cancellation of all camps for the summer.

Amazingly, we have adapted, just like our participants do every day. So, thank you from the bottom of our hearts and know that you are all shining STARS.

Gardner Flanigan

STARS executive director

Susan Petersen

STARS development director