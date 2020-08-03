Letter: Share the road goes both ways
Cyclists are now able to clip along on public gravel roads at a pace that used to be possible only on tarmac. What has not changed is that people on foot use the same public gravel roads.
We may be rehabbing a knee or hip replacement. Recovering from or fighting illness or injury. Some of us have small children, or maybe there’s even an occasional doe with her baby fawns out. Maybe we are just out for a stroll.
It is unnerving when you come up behind us at 25 miles an hour with no warning, no hello, nothing to announce your presence. Good for you for your fitness level and your fancy bike, but please lighten up for a moment for just a few brief yards as you approach and pass us.
Share the road goes both ways.
Mary Walker
Clark
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User