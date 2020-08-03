Letter: Share the road goes both ways

Cyclists are now able to clip along on public gravel roads at a pace that used to be possible only on tarmac. What has not changed is that people on foot use the same public gravel roads.

We may be rehabbing a knee or hip replacement. Recovering from or fighting illness or injury. Some of us have small children, or maybe there’s even an occasional doe with her baby fawns out. Maybe we are just out for a stroll.

It is unnerving when you come up behind us at 25 miles an hour with no warning, no hello, nothing to announce your presence. Good for you for your fitness level and your fancy bike, but please lighten up for a moment for just a few brief yards as you approach and pass us.

Share the road goes both ways.

Mary Walker

Clark