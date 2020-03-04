Letter: Shape the future of Steamboat by serving on a board or commission

Tired of feeling like the political process is a huge juggernaut that you can’t affect? Do you feel like your vote doesn’t matter? Well, guess what? Living in Steamboat makes you a stakeholder.

You have the chance to directly influence the way our community will look over the next 10 years or more by volunteering for the commissions and boards that are currently seeking new members.

Think about all the things you love about living in Steamboat Springs. Now list all the things you’d like to improve about our town. There are various commissions that make decisions for their respective departments or provide recommendations to council for their endorsement, and serving in these positions is vital to operating the city with transparency and accountability.

The Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Board of Adjustment and the Historic Preservation Commission are all looking for new members.

You probably are here because of all the great outdoor recreation opportunities, right? We have served together on the Parks and Recreation Commission for the last several years and found it to be educational and rewarding, as well as giving us a better understanding and appreciation for what it takes to provide the stellar recreational experiences we all enjoy.

Your recommendations and decisions will shape the future of Steamboat Springs’ trails, river, parks, open space and sports facilities. Go to the city page at http://steamboatsprings.net/90/Boards-Commissions to see what positions are open and how to apply.

Take an active role in our future and join a commission this spring. Your voice does matter, and you can make a difference.

Holly Weik and Alan Koermer

Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation commissioners