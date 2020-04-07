Letter: Seize the day
‘Carpe Diem’
How shall I seize this day
azure skies and snow clad peaks
shimmering sun splashed streets
words and thoughts bid me to stay.
How shall I seize this day
in winterscape stark and spare
when life’s sweet memory
draws me to a quiet place.
How shall I seize this day
in a summer fading flower
the fortunes of each hour
will not come this way again.
How shall I seize this day
shadows passing everywhere
death holds each one at bay
without pretense or despair.
How shall I seize this day
when by some mere happenstance
behold the cosmic dance
in stunning luminosity.
How shall I seize this day
yield to its impermanence
once simple innocence
time enfolding blessedness.
Sandy Conlon
Steamboat Springs
