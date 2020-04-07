Letter: Seize the day

‘Carpe Diem’

How shall I seize this day

azure skies and snow clad peaks

shimmering sun splashed streets

words and thoughts bid me to stay.

How shall I seize this day

in winterscape stark and spare

when life’s sweet memory

draws me to a quiet place.

How shall I seize this day

in a summer fading flower

the fortunes of each hour

will not come this way again.

How shall I seize this day

shadows passing everywhere

death holds each one at bay

without pretense or despair.

How shall I seize this day

when by some mere happenstance

behold the cosmic dance

in stunning luminosity.

How shall I seize this day

yield to its impermanence

once simple innocence

time enfolding blessedness.

Sandy Conlon

Steamboat Springs