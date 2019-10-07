Letter: School bond issue is a mistake

We believe that the school board plan repeats the mistakes of others that have occurred in our community.

Residential roads, particularly those that are narrow and with bar ditches, do not adequately accommodate major thoroughfares and significant traffic increase. Steamboat II currently has circular traffic with only one actual entrance and no through traffic. The residents and children walk, play and ride bikes and scooters in the roadway. It, as well as Silver Spur, are very quiet and peaceful neighborhoods with low traffic.

The new school project is much greater in proportion then the soccer fields previously accessed through Pamela Way. Remember the Pamela Way residents’ complaints and how unacceptable it was to have a major access through their residential neighborhood.

Another mistake the school board is repeating is to attempt to build roadways through greenbelt or open space as the city of Steamboat Springs did in building the Gloria Gossard Parkway. Essentially, open space (greenbelt) is an appurtenant benefit of all lot owners and creates a non-exclusive easement for the benefit of all lot owners in the subdivision and a taking thereof is contrary to the United State Constitution, Amendment No. 5.

Realizing that the road area in greenbelt/open space is small, the impact to the 110 lot owners is great, because of the traffic and safety concerns to our neighborhood. The question of how do you value a non-exclusive easement right to have abutting land used as greenbelt was decided by the Court of Appeals that, “there must be a before and after calculation of the benefited property market value, first with and then without the restriction in place.” In as much as the school district and public use would add significant traffic and congestion, we feel the properties in Steamboat II would be significantly less in value after the taking.

It is doubtful that the school board (within its own powers) would have the right of condemnation, especially where the property was already dedicated to a public use and where there was no necessity because the school district readily has two other alternatives, namely; 1) two entrances off Routt County Road 42 on both the north and south property line of the former Barber property and 2) a right turn only access off U.S. Highway 40.

James Anderson and Courtney Anderson

Travis Benzing

Zachary Brocker

Myra and Doug Benson

Carrie Brocker

Dan Boggs, II

Glenn Cristaldi

Kathryn Cummings

Lesa Doyne

John K. and Marlene H. Fisher

Denise and Todd Getz

Kim and Don Gittleson

Vance and Sharon Halvorson

Justin Haight

Joseph Huselton

Megan Hertsel

Eric S. Hunter

Selena Hunter

Sandy and Michael Kent

Joanie King

Jill Limberg

Dale Morris

Amy and Todd Matheis

Lauren Olds

Patricia E. O’Leary

Tiana Schneider

Alan Selch

Dyanne and Carl A. Straessle

David Schramm

John Saunders

John Vickery

Carol and Johnny Winograsky

Sandra and John Whited

