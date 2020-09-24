Letter: SAM thanks foundation for endowment gifts
Dear Editor,
I would like to express our deep appreciation for the generous gift to the five nonprofit organizations from the David Berolzheimer Foundation, chosen by Win and Elaine Dermody. The Steamboat Art Museum, along with the other chosen charities, help enrich our community and provide support for our culture and youth. This endowment will help the museum continue on a path of growth and strength for years to come. Thank you Win and Elaine and Mr. Berolzheimer.
John Fawcett
Steamboat Art Museum board member
