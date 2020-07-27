Letter: Routt County is one of safest places to ride out pandemic

Very few communities in the U.S. seem to be effective in handling the coronavirus. The challenge is particularly great in tourist destinations.

Routt County and Steamboat Springs appear to be a major exception, thanks to the informed, thoughtful guidance of our elected officials. The slow coronavirus spread, the absence of deaths after the initial nursing home cluster and the availability of health care resources suggests that Routt County is one of the safest places in the country to ride out the pandemic.

The deceased do not have access to any rights. The ability to exercise rights, by avoiding infection and death, would best be served by extending the current social distancing and mask requirements for Routt County until there is strong evidence of state and national control of the coronavirus.

Anne-Marie and Paul Reynolds

Steamboat Springs