Letter: Routt County hides hospitalization data

The original justification for wide-spread mitigations against COVID-19 was to “flatten the curve” in order to preserve scarce healthcare resources.

Until recently, Routt County was including the number of hospitalizations in our community as part of the Routt County COVID-19 data published. This data allowed citizens to track the need for health care resources directly with the stated goal of our mitigation efforts — to be sure we’re not overloading our local health care resources.



Hospitalization data is the primary metric that aligns most closely to the stated goal of not overloading health care resources. Removing the number of hospitalizations from the published data expressly denies the community the ability to measure the success of our efforts and the results of policies that have been implemented on our behalf.



I hope the community will join me in rejecting this effort to hide material information from the community during a state of emergency and demand transparency from our local elected officials.

Ken Mauldin

Steamboat Springs





