Letter: Response to COVID-19 has been political

“You are on your own” seems to be the message during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A global pandemic is not a partisan issue. It does not differentiate between countries, borders, state lines, red or blue. Yet the response in this country has become a political response to a public health and economic crises. They are related and can only be solved with math, science, history and leadership.

We need to be told the truth. The president has repeatedly said who could have seen this coming. Every epidemiologist, public health expert and his own intelligence agency warned him. You could even see it coming across the globe as it moved from China to Europe on its way here.

He has said it will go away — it is a hoax. He has said anybody that wants a test can get a test. He says that we have done more testing than anyone, and while that number may be high per capita, it is insignificant.

One day he says “I alone have the authority to open the economy.” The next day he says it is up to the governors, and two days later, he tweets “Liberate Michigan, Wisconsin and Virginia.” The President even suggested we should inject disinfectant.

Social distancing is working, but people are crowding the beaches in Florida. Georgia is opening and so is Texas. This will have an effect on us here, because those people will be coming here this summer. If we reopen too soon before there is adequate testing and a treatment, the economy will be far worse off, and we will be in danger of overwhelming our health care system again.

Michael Abrahams

Clark