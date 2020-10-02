Letter: Prop. 113 ensures president chosen by the majority

I commend the candor displayed by Pete Wood, chair of the Routt County Republican Central Committee in a Sept. 30 letter to the editor. He declares that “a common fallacy about America is that we are a democracy.” Quite right, we are not, but we can and should be.

The Electoral College was one of several concessions agreed to at the Constitutional Convention of 1787 in order to induce less populous states, many of them in the slaveholding South, to join the Union. Today, it is an outmoded contraption that grants a huge, unfair advantage in presidential elections to the minority of Americans who vote Republican.

Since 1988, the GOP candidate has won the popular vote in just one of the last seven presidential elections. Yet, for nearly half that time a Republican has occupied the White House. Proposition 113 will ensure that the president is chosen by a majority of the country while still leaving more than adequate political protections for the minority.

Chris Godfrey

Steamboat Springs