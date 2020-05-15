Letter: Postpone Triple Crown to next year

I just read, with dismay, the story in the Steamboat Pilot that “Triple Crown still plans to come to Steamboat, starting in June.” I can’t believe this is really happening.

So many other events that many locals enjoy have been cancelled for the summer, such as the July Fourth fireworks, Strings in the Mountains concert series, Opera Steamboat, the Steamboat Marathon, Steamboat Gravel Race, the Moots Ranch Rally ride, to name a few. I’ve been supportive of these hard choices. Yet, we are going to invite out-of-town teams to come here for seven weekends to participate in Triple Crown. Have we lost our minds?

Meanwhile, the Colorado Tourism Office has launched a campaign urging out-of-state travelers not to visit the state this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

I empathize with the economic hardship this pandemic is causing for so many in our community whose livelihoods depend on tourism, but is Triple Crown really the best event to reap the greatest economic rewards?

The article talks about the “strict rules that each player, coach, umpire and spectator at every game must follow,” rules that Triple Crown has created to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This is all well and good for social distancing at the games, but the real issue is the increased risk of infections from visitors coming to our community, the very reason Colorado and resort communities were hit disproportionally in the first place.

As a community, we have done an incredible job of following best practices to keep our numbers of COVID-19 cases down. Bringing in Triple Crown participants increases our exposure to external infections.

I ask the city council to please ask Triple Crown to postpone their visit until next year.

Karen Desjardin

Steamboat Springs