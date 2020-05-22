Letter: Polis urged to allow buildings that provide summer programs for children to reopen

Dear Governor Polis:

Thank you for your public service. I am a small business owner in Routt County. As I see it, child care is the No. 1 barrier to small businesses’ survival. This dilemma must be solved fast. Our local economy might be able to hunker down without tourists. We won’t be able to function without working parents, guaranteed.

Our summer programs for school-age children need to be able to use our school buildings and community centers in an economically viable way. I’m an attorney not an infectious disease expert. So I won’t presume to tell you how to reopen school buildings and community centers safely. I’m asking you to appreciate how delaying or restricting their opening impacts local businesses. It is not a luxury for recreational purposes or something to be tabled until August without due consideration of harm to our businesses.

Many of our local businesses do not have enough reserves to continue in slow motion any longer. March, April and May were too much for some already. I realize at some point opening of school buildings and community centers and restrictions thereon become local government decisions. To the extent these are within your authority, please give economically viable childcare your urgent attention.

Support Local Journalism Donate



With respect and gratitude,

Catherine Swan, Swan Law P.C.

Steamboat Springs