Letter: Please stay at home

Dear friends and neighbors,

It’s not like me to use this forum to share my personal details. However, I feel compelled to write this request, and I appreciate you sharing with others.

I’m asking that everyone please follow the current recommendations to stay home as much as possible. The sooner we can stop the spread, the sooner businesses will be allowed to reopen, and the sooner many like myself will be allowed to return to work.

I’m concerned that if we don’t follow these recommendations, this will go on longer than it needs to. Not only are people getting sick and dying, but many are without work and concerned about losing their homes, myself included.

Please appreciate the freedoms we still have. In some countries, such as India, you aren’t allowed to leave the house at all. Police are enforcing this order with sticks — they will beat people that leave their house with these sticks — and arresting people. A teacher I know that lives there shared that she dreams of being allowed to go to Home Depot.

The sooner we all comply, the sooner we will be able to enjoy our schools, our parks, our restaurants, our yoga studios and gyms, attending sporting events and concerts, seeing our friends and family members in person, the list goes on.

Thank you for your time and consideration. This is a collective effort and everyone needs to be on board.

Heidi Petersen

Steamboat Springs