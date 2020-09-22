Letter: Please complete the 2020 Census

We’re zeroing in on the deadline for completing the 2020 Census. Like a passing comet, it won’t be back for another decade. If you have done so already, thank you.

For those still holding out, please take 10 minutes to complete the survey before the end of September. You can go to my2020census.gov to fill out information on who lives in your household. The census is safe and easy.

While your information is completely confidential, the collective data helps needed funds flow to our community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on census data.

That’s why it’s so imperative for all of us to complete the census. So, complete the 2020 Census for your family, your city and the entire Yampa Valley.

Jason Lacy

Steamboat Springs City Council president