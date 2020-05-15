Letter: Pilot needs to be more responsible advocate

It is concerning that the Steamboat Pilot & Today would choose to put a photo of two young women on the front page observing neither established social distancing nor face mask protocols without identifying them as siblings (not obvious) or roommates (i.e., living in the same household). At the very least that suggests tacit approval of ignoring protection orders.

Doubling down, the Pilot published another photo on page 5 of two young women working on fireworks cleanup. Observing neither social distancing nor face mask protocols, there is no mention as to whether the women are siblings or living in the same household.

Should the Pilot not be supporting adherence to protection protocols? We’re fortunate that there have been so few COVID-19 cases here in Steamboat, and most all have recovered but that does not mean we’re now free to ignore the actions deemed necessary to reduce our vulnerability. This crisis is far from over. The Pilot should be a more responsible advocate for our community.

Frank Powers

Steamboat Springs