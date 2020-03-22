Letter: Pay it forward

Do you have folks to clean your house? Now is the time to support them and pay them even if they are unable to come clean.

Here cleaners are hardworking, making less than the hourly wage, have kids they need to feed, rent to pay, maybe car loans or other time-sensitive bills. Steamboat Springs is a town of volunteers, and everyone is trying to help out during this COVID-19 outbreak. Many opportunities are in place requiring some “social distancing.”

A small (or not so small) way to “volunteer” is to pay your cleaners even for days they are unable to show up at your door with brooms, mops and toilet scrubbies. These funds would really help them out as they rely on your regular payments.

I would even suggest, if you can, to pay a month forward to show your appreciation for the hard work they do.

Barbara Sanders

Steamboat Springs