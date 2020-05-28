Letter: Past results are not indication of future performance

Dear Editor:

We’ve all seen the subject line in ads for equity funds and brokers. After listening to the Board of Public Health meeting today, it seems our county commissioners fail to realize our population will soon significantly change and are in a great hurry to seek variances from the state’s safer-at-home order on a number of things.

I’ll just concentrate on one area that should be important to all of us — that being short-term rentals in condo communities that are home to many permanent residents.

Constraints on hotels are put in to ensure safety in reopening our economy. Those constraints include a robust sanitization program between rentals, and these programs can and will be monitored. Who, however, will monitor the sanitization by a VRBO renter who owns a unit next to a husband and wife in their 80s?

We’re already challenged by returning part-time residents coming from everywhere, who have no requirement to self-quarantine or be tested on arrival. That in itself should be enough for permanent residents to contend with.

Aside from the health issues, the tourists coming for the weekend likely make their largest economic contribution, not to town, but to the absentee owner who is home in Indiana staying safe.

I hope our commissioners will recognize that the people who were here from mid-March through May, when the tourists were not, and their behavior are the reason we have nearly zero cases in Routt County. Don’t be in such a hurry to use our health record to justify variances when it will be a totally different population here this summer.

Past results are not an indication of future performance. You can already identify the part-timers not wearing masks.

Marc S. Allinson

Steamboat Springs