Letter: Parents are true ‘educators of the year’

Recently my teaching partner and I sent out a version of this letter to the parents in our classroom. In light of the announcement that in-person school is canceled for the rest of the year, we realized that what we had to say applies to all parents in our district.

With nominations of “Educators of the Year” due soon, we wanted to take a moment to recognize the true, unintentional, yet amazing educators of the year — parents.

Dear Parents,

We just want to take a moment to say “thank you” to all of you during this crazy time. Every day we are inspired and impressed with all you are doing for your children and families. In our daily virtual “circle time,” we get reports of families jumping on the trampoline together, playing Yahtzee at night and making butter and bread and other goodies over the long weekends.

We hear about daily bike rides and forced family fitness and spring gardens. When out for our own walks, we’ve seen families playing together with remote control cars, flying kites, walking dogs, jumping off homemade bike ramps, creating obstacle courses and so much more. You are teaching your children resiliency by showing them how to make the best out of a challenging situation.

You are quickly learning to navigate Google Classroom and countless other websites all while doing your own jobs, preparing meals, doing laundry and filling out endless surveys. We see you in the background of Google Meets making breakfast, taking business calls and trying to put the house in order while the dog is barking and three kids are straining the internet bandwidth. You are teaching your children flexibility by jumping on board with online learning.

Most of all we commend you for enforcing social distancing, the stay-at-home orders and the upcoming safer-at-home plan, even when your kids are begging to see their friends. You are teaching your children that we make personal sacrifices for the good of the whole. This lesson alone is more important than writing any five-paragraph essay or learning long division.

The true silver lining for us has been watching families come together and strengthen bonds. We feel more connected to the parents of our students than ever before. Truly at these times it is a team effort in helping students learn and grow and feel safe and loved. We would therefore like to formally recognize all of you, the parents, as this year’s true “Educators of the Year.”

Thank you for all of your incredible efforts. We are with you every step of the way. We’ve got this.

Sincerely,

Danielle Skov

Natalie Sattler

Soda Creek Elementary School fifth-grade teachers