Letter: Our high COVID-19 mortality rate

During my more than four decades of research and talks on renewable energy, the most important statistic I always pointed out was that we consumed some 25% of the world’s energy every year with only about 5% of the world’s population. If the developing countries were to achieve our high standard of living, which is related to our high energy use, their energy consumption would need to increase substantially. This justified the research and increased use of renewable energy.

A similar metric should be used when we are now comparing how the U.S. measures up to the rest of the world in our battle against COVID-19. With now about 4.5% of the world’s population, we are currently 23% of the total global deaths and more than 25% of the total confirmed cases.

Is the rest of the world lying about their COVID cases and, especially, their COVID deaths? There should be some 3.5 million deaths worldwide instead of the 630,000 currently reported if they were to match our horrible death numbers — that would be a huge “lie” to hide all those dead bodies. So much for our apparent “low mortality rate” compared to the rest of the world.

I am very disappointed that this most important statistic is not constantly pointed out by all media pundits, other than a couple of more astute observers. By this metric alone, we are doing far worse than the rest of the world in fighting COVID-19.

Tom Surek

Steamboat Springs