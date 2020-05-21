Letter: One flag forever
“One Flag Forever”
Like white and black or poor and rich
Lines and dots don’t mix?
Like hot and cold and life and death
One before the next?
But as I stand and look upon that flag we call our own
I think of how they lived and died
Abroad
And here at home.
The stars and bands no different now
Then when their muskets fired.
Our hearts and souls
Their hopes and dreams
Forever intertwined.
Never do the colors run,
Nor did our brothers flee.
Again and from the black of night
We’ll raise the proud and free.
The red and blue and stars and stripes forever we’ll engrave
With blood and tears,
Our hopes and dreams
One nation ever brave.
Mandy Miller
Steamboat Springs
