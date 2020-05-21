Letter: One flag forever

“One Flag Forever”

Like white and black or poor and rich

Lines and dots don’t mix?

Like hot and cold and life and death

One before the next?

But as I stand and look upon that flag we call our own

I think of how they lived and died

Abroad

And here at home.

The stars and bands no different now

Then when their muskets fired.

Our hearts and souls

Their hopes and dreams

Forever intertwined.

Never do the colors run,

Nor did our brothers flee.

Again and from the black of night

We’ll raise the proud and free.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The red and blue and stars and stripes forever we’ll engrave

With blood and tears,

Our hopes and dreams

One nation ever brave.

Mandy Miller

Steamboat Springs