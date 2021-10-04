Letter: Now is the time before it’s too late

Steamboat is more than just a ski resort and a summer vacation destination. Steamboat is a historic, real town, but it is changing. It saddens me when friends are leaving because they feel Steamboat is no longer the place they moved to long ago due to short-term rentals in their neighborhoods.

This is not rocket science. A short-term rental where the owner does not live in the home is a business and a business does not belong in a residential neighborhood. Period.

I do not feel sorry for those people that cannot afford to have a second home that they can vacation in, so rent it short term in order to finance it. They could still rent it long term and then have their dream house in time. There are many of us that only have one home that we saved up to buy.

Saying we need to have short-term rentals to provide tax money is ridiculous. First, we need to tax all rental properties that are being run like motels.

Second, we need to take into consideration all the services that are being paid for by long-term residents to benefit visitors. The bottom line is do we want to maintain our historic sense of community or become just another resort/ski town like so many other Colorado cities?

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs