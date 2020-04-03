Letter: ‘Not here, not me’ will not save lives

I want to thank Millie Flanigan for her opinion piece, “Two Weeks Later,” published April 2 in the Steamboat Pilot & Today. I hope it got people’s attention.

The virus is here in our community, living in the mountains is no protection, and we are not immune. “Not here, not me” has not and will not save lives.

I am thankful to Gov. Jared Polis for closing down the state as best he could, early on. It is protecting lives. My sister lives in New York City and my nephew’s wife is a medical resident at a large hospital in New York City, so I am concerned.

My wife and I have been practicing careful social distancing since March 15. We live in North Routt a mile from the Clark Store and our nearest neighbor is a half a mile away. Before closing their cafe service, I would hear my neighbors at the Clark Store saying, “not here, not me” and that sentiment coming from my neighbors was infuriating.

This all became very personal to me yesterday when I learned that a close friend has tested positive and is in the hospital here in Steamboat Springs. They have a second home in California close to their kids and grandkids but chose to stay here when that decision was necessary a few weeks ago because they felt safer here.

I understand and accept that people die in pandemics. In December 1918, in fact, a family member died in the Spanish flu epidemic in the very house that my wife and I live in here in Clark. Moving forward, if we would all listen to Millie’s suggestions, we can do our part to help control the spread in our community.

Michael Abrahams

Clark