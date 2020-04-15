Letter: Nonprofits still need your support

You still have time to help our local nonprofit agencies who need an infusion of financial resources. Most of our nonprofits are trying to maintain and expand services to meet growing community needs, while also protecting the health of their staff, volunteers and clients.

Many nonprofits in Routt County are seeing an increase in demand for services, adapting business models, trying to recover lost revenue from event cancellation, projecting declines in giving due to a slowing economy all while maneuvering the stress and unsteadiness of this pandemic.

As board members for Advocates of Routt County, we are dedicated to ensuring all people impacted by sexual violence and abusive relationships in Routt County continue to receive our support and services. Many victims are now trapped in their homes with their abusers during this time of stay-at-home orders. Whether you want to support Advocates or another local nonprofit agency, we urge you to make your annual donations now, instead of waiting until the end of the year.

Some good news: there are two different ways to maximize your charitable donations during this crucial time of need:

Support Local Journalism Donate



A 2019 Colorado state tax refund can be directed to your chosen Colorado nonprofit through the Colorado nonprofit program. Just select an eligible Colorado charity, provide its registration number (found at http://www.RefundWhatMatters.org) along with your desired refund amount to donate. Then smile knowing that you made an automatic gift to your community. Have you filed your taxes? The April 15 deadline for 2019 tax returns has been extended to July 15. Charitable contributions of up to $300 made in 2020 can also get a deduction, through the recently passed CARES Act.

Some CARES Act highlights provided by Yampa Valley Community Foundation:

• An “above-the-line” charitable giving incentive for contributions made in 2020 of up to $300.

• Allows all non-itemizer taxpayers (close to 90% of all taxpayers) to deduct charitable contributions from their tax return

• The rule applies to charitable contributions made in 2020

• Taxpayers will be able to claim the deductions on their tax forms next year.

• Increases existing cap on annual contributions for itemizers from 60 percent of adjusted gross income (AGI) to 100 percent of AGI

Submitted on behalf of Advocates of Routt County board of directors,

Brie Neppl, board treasurer

Alyssa Cartmill, board president

Kathleen Walsh, board vice president

