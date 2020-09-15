Letter: National Assisted Living Week — caring is essential
Every September, we celebrate National Assisted Living Week — Sept. 13 to 19. During this week of focused attention on the importance of assisted living, I want to recognize and celebrate the incredible care provided by essential caregivers in assisted living facilities. COVID-19 has been an enormous, unforeseen challenge that has resulted in every person working in long-term care to step up and go above and beyond expectations.
COVID-19 wreaked havoc on The Haven. The outbreak we experienced and the loss of two of our beloved residents was incredibly trying for everyone involved. Throughout it all, our staff at The Haven have shown up ready and willing to do whatever it takes to care for our residents in the face of this virus.
This speaks to the courage and compassion that our team upholds, and the deep connections we all have with our residents. We are a family now more than ever before. I am very proud to be alongside such a capable, caring team and am grateful to them for all of their hard work.
I’d also like to thank the community for their outpouring of support and kindness at this time. It means the world to know we have a strong community that backs us.
We remain committed to providing affordable quality care to older adults in the Yampa Valley. The Haven was built to endure — from our residents to our staff, we have some of the toughest people I know within our walls and we will thrive again.
I invite the community to join me in celebrating the incredible care provided by essential caregivers in our assisted living facilities.
Sincerely,
Adrienne Idsal, LSW
The Haven director
