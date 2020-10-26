Letter: My vote counts

I too vote for the future of my country. As a fiscal conservative and social liberal, I have voted for candidates from different parties. But I have always voted for those I consider to be best for my country.

I believe and I vote:

• For law and order for all and for enforcement of the laws of our society.

• For laws that protect the air I breathe, the water I drink.

• For immigration laws written by Congress and enforced by our government.

• For keeping our federal lands for future generations to enjoy.

• For a woman’s right to control what happens to her own body.

• For a country that was founded on Christian ideals but with religious freedom for all.

• For where the Second Amendment should not mean the right to threaten people by the carrying of military weaponry on our streets.

• For an understanding that climate change is happening and is an existential threat.

• For where parents teaching children to be polite, considerate and truthful responsible citizens should have examples in their leaders.

• For a society where our election system, which was designed to help us steer a self-correcting middle way, is not distorted by gerrymandering.

• For a country where voting should be efficient, easy and accessible to all citizens.

Please vote.

I rejoice that my vote counts as much as yours, and yours counts as much as mine.

Audrey Enever

Steamboat Springs