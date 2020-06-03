Letter: My heart is broken too
Danielle Berkobien spoke for millions of Americans, “My heart is broken” in the June 2 article about the peaceful protest that took place in Steamboat Springs. Americans care about other Americans, and when George Floyd, or children at school are gunned down, or tragic deaths of innocent unarmed men and women, the soul of the nation feels deep pain. We care. Our hearts are broken. No amount of military force or criminal action will keep honest Americans from expressing their hurt, frustration and disappointment in their national leaders.
Thank you,
Paul Bonnifield
Yampa
