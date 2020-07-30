Letter: MusicFest needs to be more accessible to locals

I regret that MusicFest is making the decision to cancel their 2021 event due to COVID-19. The economy benefits greatly from these types of events, but it does seem like the correct course of action in the face of considerable uncertainty about the course of the virus heading into the winter season.

However, as a big fan of many of the artists that perform at MusicFest, I have been repeatedly disappointed that John Dickson and his company are so unwelcoming to locals. The vast majority of the concerts are only accessible to those who pay for the entire MusicFest package, which includes lodging and lift tickets and costs on the order of $500. There is no option for locals who are fortunate enough to already have housing and a lift ticket to buy tickets to individual concerts, at any price or in any quantity.

Steamboat rolls out the red carpet for MusicFest and its many guests each year. I’m sure given its longevity it is a profitable event for Mr. Dickson. It’d be mighty nice of Dickson Productions to extend a small bit of hospitality back to the community that has welcomed their festival year after year.

Layton Hill

Denver and Steamboat Springs