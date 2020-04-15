Letter: 97 citizens ask commissioners to amend latest health order

Dear Commissioners Corrigan, Melton and Monger,

We, the undersigned concerned citizens of Routt County, are writing to ask you to reconsider your decision to require mandatory wearing of face masks in all public places of business under threat of $5,000 fine and imprisonment in the county jail.

In a county of 24,000 people with only 43 COVID-19 cases, with an abundance of open space and fresh air, your decision seems extraordinarily heavy-handed and intended to sow fear and distrust, rather than to stop the spread of disease.

We strongly encourage you to revise your order to encourage “voluntary” wearing of face masks, without threats of fines and jail time. This will remove the aspect of fear and distrust, by giving people a sense of control over their daily lives, and will still achieve your objective of having most people wearing face masks in public as they are doing already.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today’s article on Easter Sunday, “Concerns about suicides on the rise in Routt County,” underscores the importance of not exacerbating fear and anxiety levels at this challenging time. Business owners in Routt County are already under tremendous financial stress without your threats of fines and jail time.

We ask you to take this action to amend your order immediately to alleviate the fear and anxiety triggered by your actions.

Respectfully,

