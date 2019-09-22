Letter: Milner objects to tiny homes project

Regarding your article on the tiny homes, numerous residents of Milner vehemently object to this project based on risks to our water supply and unfair concessions given. At each step of the process, Milner residents have taken the initiative, gotten involved by attending meetings and hearings, providing input to the planning department and objecting to the numerous variances requested by the developer, to no avail.

The commissioners are supposed to represent the people. The planning commission, however, appears not to have considered the concerns of the residents of Milner. We have not asked for anything more than the current regulations call for.

Even with the proposed development falling under the more lenient PUD regulations, the planning commission continues to bend to the will of the developer and not listen to the will of the people. The majority of the neighborhood has voiced their opposition to this development as proposed, with density as the largest objection. The planning commissioners voiced their concern over the density of the project, yet still approved the plan as submitted.

Placing six homes on a lot just over a quarter acre in size is unsustainable in the local community.

This appears to be an “affordable housing” project in Milner, but a simple look at the cost per square foot of these homes shows the developer is selling these homes at nearly double the per square foot cost of a current home in Milner.

For water, the community of Milner relies on a well system. More houses puts current well users at risk of running dry. Tap fees, setback waivers, alley use and parking spaces — the builder was granted special concessions.

If you, the public, have struggled with a property issue and found no resolution via local government, please take a few minutes to help Milner. Voice your opinion either at the meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 or call them at 970-879-0108.

Jenna Muhme

Brian Alicea

Heidi Mueller

Becky Helton

Laurie Middleton

Keegan Coats

Rob Riddell

Matt Cretney

Deanna and Travis Pyles

Pennie Landon

Kim and Jason Waldschmidt

Diane Yazbeck

Laura Case

Robert Yazebck

Matt and Jenn Meisegeier

Jason S. Mousley

Rown Laing

Residents of Milner