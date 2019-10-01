Letter: Members ask Old Town Hot Springs board to ‘do the right thing’

To the editor and Old Town Hot Springs board of directors,

This letter is to respectfully request members of the board of directors at Old Town Hot Springs do a full and complete review and assessment of upper management at the facility. Again. We would like someone in senior management who treats employees and members of our community respectfully.

The recent unexpected and sudden firing of a highly respected trainer, fitness instructor and child care manager has brought to light a repeated pattern of firings of competent employees who are well-respected members of our community. This has happened for six years, and it needs to be readdressed by the board, as we are dissatisfied with your response to our objections. We feel that, over this time, multiple managers and employees have been discreetly and underhandedly manipulated out of their jobs.

Regarding the most recent firing, the OTHS board has reportedly received over 180 letters of protest, and there is a written petition circulating, and it has has nearly 600 signatures. Those who have expressed their concern and anger are members of the Steamboat Springs community and members of the OTHS facility.

We are very much concerned with what is negatively happening because of upper management. As the board of this 501(c)(3) nonprofit, it is your job to be aware of what has been going on when repeatedly, with zero input and accountability, long-time, hard-working employees have been let go. And it is your job to listen to the members when they object this fiercely.

The board needs to take appropriate actions, so that this doesn’t continue. And we want Rebecca Williams reinstated.

We implore the board to do the right thing and realize what is happening at the facility with the decisions and actions from current upper management is not the way to run a business or treat members of the Steamboat Springs community and OTHS members. It has to stop. Please consider scheduling a membership meeting, so that we can voice our opinions to the board in person.

Those of us who have been asking that you take action will also not be further assisting in any way with the current fundraising campaign.

Finally, to the board members, you are well-respected fellow members of our community. We would expect nothing less than you making the right decision and taking the appropriate actions, as you do in your own businesses and places of employment.

We anxiously await word, in the hopes that you will do the right thing for the Steamboat Springs community.

Gretchen Donnan-Daley

Kathy Thayer

Emily Barnhart

Val Jarvis

Erinn Cook