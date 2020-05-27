Letter: Masks protect others, not yourself

There have been a lot of comments about whether masks should be worn when we go out in public. It seems to me that a lot of people do not understand that a mask is to protect others not yourself. A friend of mine posted the following statement on her Facebook page recently, and I would like to share it with your readers.

“I wear a mask in public and stand in the boxes six feet apart not for me, but for YOU. I want you to know that I am educated enough to know that I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus. No, I don’t ‘live in fear’ of the virus, I just want to be a part of the solution, not the problem. I don’t feel like the ‘government is controlling me,’ I feel like I’m being a contributing adult to society, and I want to teach others the same. The world doesn’t revolve around me. It’s not all about me and my comfort. If we all could live with other people’s consideration in mind, this whole world would be a much better place. Wearing a mask and standing in the boxes six feet apart doesn’t make me weak, scared, stupid or even ‘controlled,’ it makes me considerate. Imagine just for a moment that someone near and dear to you getting sick and ask yourself if you could have sucked it up a little for them.”

Tom Chaney

Steamboat Springs